Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $68.33 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.13.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

