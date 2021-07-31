Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

AY stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.