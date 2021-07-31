Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

AUB opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

