Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.47 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

