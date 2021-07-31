Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 165.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

