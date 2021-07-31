AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. 7,066,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,864,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.17. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

