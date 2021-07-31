AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,268 ($108.02) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,362.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £108.54 billion and a PE ratio of 37.41.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.