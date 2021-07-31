Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $157.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.14 and a 52-week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

