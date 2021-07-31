Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350,894 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 32.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

