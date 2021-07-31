Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. 481,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

