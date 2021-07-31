ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $101.13. 197,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,889. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.