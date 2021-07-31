Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASCL. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 436.67 ($5.71).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.65) on Tuesday. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 404.80.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.