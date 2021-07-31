ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Short Interest Update

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of ARYx Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. ARYx Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
ARYx Therapeutics Company Profile
