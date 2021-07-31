Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.48.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

