Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

