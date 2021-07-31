Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.97. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $65,109.69. Insiders sold 7,212 shares of company stock worth $289,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 94,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.