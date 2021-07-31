Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $39.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

ATZAF stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

