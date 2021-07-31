Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.81 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 493,549 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.94. The firm has a market cap of £52.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

Ariana Resources Company Profile (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

