Argus Reiterates Buy Rating for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.44 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.10.

OTIS opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

