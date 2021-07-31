Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 142,376 shares.The stock last traded at $51.24 and had previously closed at $50.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Argo Group International by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Argo Group International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.