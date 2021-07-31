Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $71.14 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 818670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

