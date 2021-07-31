Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

ASC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 460,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,607. The company has a market cap of $120.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

