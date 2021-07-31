Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. 308,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,483. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

