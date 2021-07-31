Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,468. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -430.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archrock has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $1,331,872.15. Insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

