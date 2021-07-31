ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 157,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,064,088 shares.The stock last traded at $34.55 and had previously closed at $34.29.

The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

