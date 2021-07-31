ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $88.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.