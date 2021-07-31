Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of ABR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.28. 1,417,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,085. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

