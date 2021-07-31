AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 776,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 150,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

