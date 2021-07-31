Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

