AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 47,048 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GLDD stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.