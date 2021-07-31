AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

