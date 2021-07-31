AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,869 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Extreme Networks worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,399 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 64,317 shares of company stock valued at $724,876 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

