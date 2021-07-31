AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Core-Mark by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Core-Mark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORE stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

