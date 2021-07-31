AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,889 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 184.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,889 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Alphatec worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $16,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 77,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphatec by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 504,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,965 shares of company stock worth $823,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.