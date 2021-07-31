Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Sells 15,000 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $8,988.40.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $9,775.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $103,277.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $9,646.20.

On Friday, June 4th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $9,039.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $8,266.20.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $3,454.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $47,078.40.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 701,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

