Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) vs. Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Financial Analysis

Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Science Products and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group 27.32% 15.59% 14.14%

Applied Science Products has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Applied Science Products and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.28%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Science Products and Coda Octopus Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $20.04 million 4.87 $3.34 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Science Products.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Applied Science Products on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; 3D MATT, a multiple automatic target tracking solution used for diver tracking; and Echoscope and construction monitoring software used for tracking and placement of single layer armor blocks used in breakwater construction; and 4G Underwater Survey Explorer that provides real-time visualization and automation processing for sonar software. Further, the company provides engineering services and embedded solutions, such as mission computers to prime defense contractors; and Thermite rugged visual computers, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

