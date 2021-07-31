Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.