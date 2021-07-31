Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

