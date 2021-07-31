Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

