Apella Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,707 Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 159.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $43.79 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62.

