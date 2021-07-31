Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,523.50 ($19.90). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,494.50 ($19.53), with a volume of 744,192 shares changing hands.

ANTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,468.61. The firm has a market cap of £14.73 billion and a PE ratio of 40.39.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

