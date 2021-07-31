Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,523.50 ($19.90). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,494.50 ($19.53), with a volume of 744,192 shares changing hands.

ANTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,468.61. The firm has a market cap of £14.73 billion and a PE ratio of 40.39.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

