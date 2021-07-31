Anoncoin Hits Market Cap of $244,590.01 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 49.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $244,590.01 and $132.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

