Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.63, but opened at $64.78. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $64.72, with a volume of 100,953 shares changing hands.

The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

