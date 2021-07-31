Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Raises Dividend to $2.51 Per Share

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.51 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down GBX 102.50 ($1.34) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,190.50 ($41.68). The company had a trading volume of 3,414,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,221.06. The company has a market cap of £43.49 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.63).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

