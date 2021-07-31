Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in July

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Andritz has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.45.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, cardboard, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

