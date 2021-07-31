Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $21.36

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.36, but opened at $23.98. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 6,333 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

