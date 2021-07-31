AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.98. 182,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $628.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

