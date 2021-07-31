Analysts Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Price Target at GBX 118.33

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £878.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.37. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

