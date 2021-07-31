Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target at $46.38

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Spin Master stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.01. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

