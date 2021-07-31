Analysts Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT at $21.40

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 362,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,729. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

